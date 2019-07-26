|
Lynn Milheiser
Appleton - Lynn M. Milheiser, age 77, passed away peacefully with family close by on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home where she had lived since 1973 with her husband Charles (Chuck), to whom she was married for over 55 years. She was born in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late Conrad Schink and Patricia (Smith) Schink.
Lynn met Chuck while she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital where Chuck's sister introduced them. They soon fell in love and married. Throughout her life she worked hard to care for family and those she loved while raising a family of her own. Lynn loved to cook, bird-watch, tend garden (especially her lilies) and take rides in the car with Chuck and her children where they stopped along the country roadside to pick fresh wild berries for making wine. Lynn was generous, loving and held a sassy sense of humor.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Chuck, and their four children Jean (Jeff) Schindel, James (Cheri) Milheiser, Jennifer (Eric) Derks and Joseph (Shellie) Milheiser, nine grandchildren including Kaitlin Horn (special friend Jeremy Book, Jr.), Adam Horn (special friend Jami Tippet), Danielle Milheiser (fiancé Daniel Fox), Jonathan Milheiser, Parker and Paige Derks, and Emillie, Lucas and Nicholas Milheiser. Lynn is further survived by her mother Patricia Schink and her siblings Chuck Schink, Cindy (John) Paul, Steve (Bev) Schink and Jeff Schink and a sister-in-law, Pearl Vorphal in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Conrad Schink, her son-in-law Gerry Horn her nephews Dan Paul and Todd Schink in addition to other loved ones she has dearly missed.
Those who knew her admired her thriftiness, strength and perseverance. Per Lynn's wishes, there will be no service.
Lynn's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Calumet Hospital and Clinic, Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and Palliative Care and Calumet County Home Care and Hospice Services for providing her with such excellent care and compassion, but most of all for treating her like family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 28, 2019