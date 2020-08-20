1/1
Lynn Sexton
1941 - 2020
Lynn Sexton

Elcho - Lynn Jean Sexton, died Wed. August 19, 2020 at age 79. She was born on January 5, 1941, in New London, a daughter of Carlye and Elmyra (Schulze) Wunderlich. She married Thomas Sexton on May 26, 1962, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Appleton. He survives.

She was a graduate of Hortonville High School in 1959.

As a young lady Lynn worked in Appleton at Wisconsin Bell followed by Wisconsin Gas Company where she was an executive secretary. She raised her family in Appleton and later started her own business, Engineering Placement Specialists, a recruiting and placement firm working primarily in the paper industry. She owned and operated the business for 25 years.

While in Appleton she was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and later joined St. Bernard Catholic Church. She taught religious education at both churches.

She moved to Post Lake in 1998.

Survivors are her husband Tom of Post Lake; two daughters, Lisa (Charles) Thomas, Brandon, Florida, Amy Sexton (Chad Szarkowitz), Greenville; two sons, Bart (Adair) Sexton, Rhinelander, Ryan Sexton, Appleton; five Grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Kris Wunderlich, Menasha; three brothers, Ted Wunderlich, Medina, WI, Mark (Connie) Wunderlich, Appleton, Neal (Debrah) Wunderlich, Minneapolis; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Wunderlich, Arizona, Nancy Wunderlich, Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Jerry and Lee (Carmen) Wunderlich; a sister-in-law, Sandra Wunderlich.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tue, August 25, at 12 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Elcho with Rev. Dave Zimmerman officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday at the church. For health concerns, wearing masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
AUG
25
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
