My heart is heavy. Lynn had a very big influence in my life as my manager at Thrivent for a long time. Her passion for life, her job and her team was very apparent! Her love for Rick and the smile he brought to all of our faces when he would have flowers brought to her at work for their anniversary! Every year he would out do the previous year....to the point she had to bring a cart with her to haul them to her desk because they were so huge! So many fond memories filled with laughter! One thing for sure each and everyone of us who had the pleasure of reporting to her knew, if she called you ‘Missy’ you knew you were in trouble! But you also knew you you were about to get a life’s lesson. RIP Lynn, thank you for being a friend.

Pam Wilda

Friend