Lynn Ziesemer
1956 - 2020
Lynn Ziesemer

Fremont - Lynn A. Ziesemer, age 64, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1956 in Menomonee Falls, WI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Joyce (Hornig) Mehlberg.

On July 1, 1978, Lynn married Frederick "Rick" Ziesemer at the courthouse in Appleton by Judge VanSusteren. Lynn held multiple positions for Thrivent(AAL) for 26 years and then worked for Guardian for eight years before retiring. She loved reading, crocheting and baking. Lynn especially enjoyed gardening so she could make her delicious pickles and salsa.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick; two Sons, Michael (Joanne) Ziesemer and Scott Ziesemer; granddaughter, Megan (Grant) Harmsen; a grandson, Maxwell Ziesemer; two brothers, Miles(Sophie)Mehlberg and Scott(Henny)Mehlberg; sister, Amy Leigh; brother-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Ziesemer; special niece and nephew, Sheyanne (Josh Zorn) Gansen and Shane (Tina) Ziesemer;other nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her feline companions, Lynx and Jade.

Per Lynn's wishes no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed the the Humane Society






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
September 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Rick and the family during this difficult time
Patti McNamara
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Attaching an angel Lynn gave to me when my mother passed away. She will be missed.
Sharri Norman
Coworker
September 15, 2020
So very sad to hear and so very sorry for Rick and Lynn’s family. She was not only the building blocks but also the glue that kept her AAL/Thrivent family together. We looked to her with love and admiration. She was a wonderful mentor to so many and the reason I went to college while working for her. She will be in our hearts and prayers.
Suzi Snyder
Friend
September 15, 2020
My heart is heavy. Lynn had a very big influence in my life as my manager at Thrivent for a long time. Her passion for life, her job and her team was very apparent! Her love for Rick and the smile he brought to all of our faces when he would have flowers brought to her at work for their anniversary! Every year he would out do the previous year....to the point she had to bring a cart with her to haul them to her desk because they were so huge! So many fond memories filled with laughter! One thing for sure each and everyone of us who had the pleasure of reporting to her knew, if she called you ‘Missy’ you knew you were in trouble! But you also knew you you were about to get a life’s lesson. RIP Lynn, thank you for being a friend.
Pam Wilda
Friend
September 15, 2020
Lynn was a pleasure to work for and with! She made sure we worked hard but had fun as well. When you worked with Lynn, you were family. With deepest sympathies.
Bonnie Gitter
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Rick, so sorry about Lynn. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sincerely. Steve Hein
Steve Hein
Family
September 14, 2020
I’ll always remember our work chats where we ended with- this all stays in Vegas, right? Your humor and caring spirit will be greatly missed.
Cindy Wright
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Rick and family, we are so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. She was a truly beautiful woman inside and out. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
Renee Schmidt
Friend
September 14, 2020
Lynn taught me so much. Her work hard play hard mentality and her advice to “not think about it so much” will always stay with me. Man did she make AMAZING pickles and have fun Christmas parties! Prayers being sent up for all of her family and friends. I will miss you Lynn!
Tiffani Kimball
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Rick & family
Gary & Karen Snell
Friend
September 14, 2020
Lynn was always approachable, a great mentor and open to discuss different ideas for projects at work. I am so sorry for your loss and will keep your family in my prayers.
Amy Roblee
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I am so very sad to hear the news about Lynn. She holds a special place in my heart, and a very special Moravian Star ornament on my tree reminds me of her every year. She gave it to me when my father died during my tenure at Guardian. She was so very kind to me as I struggled with his loss, and that I will never forget.
May the grief of your loss be lessened by the knowledge of the lives Lynn has touched. Prayers for the family!
Jennifer Lee
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I am incredibly sorry to hear about the loss of your beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, etc. I worked with Lynn at Guardian and am stunned learning about her passing. May times spent with her and memories bring the family comfort.
Lisa Stevens
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I will miss Lynn very much. She was a great friend, manager and mentor. She had the gift of saying the right thing at the right time. She had a meaningful impact on my life and many others. She will be missed.
Margie Ball
Friend
September 14, 2020
Sorry very sorry for your loss, in our prayers and thoughts, peter and Lisa Kinjerski.
Lisa Kinjerski
Acquaintance
