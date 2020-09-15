Lynn Ziesemer
Fremont - Lynn A. Ziesemer, age 64, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1956 in Menomonee Falls, WI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Joyce (Hornig) Mehlberg.
On July 1, 1978, Lynn married Frederick "Rick" Ziesemer at the courthouse in Appleton by Judge VanSusteren. Lynn held multiple positions for Thrivent(AAL) for 26 years and then worked for Guardian for eight years before retiring. She loved reading, crocheting and baking. Lynn especially enjoyed gardening so she could make her delicious pickles and salsa.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick; two Sons, Michael (Joanne) Ziesemer and Scott Ziesemer; granddaughter, Megan (Grant) Harmsen; a grandson, Maxwell Ziesemer; two brothers, Miles(Sophie)Mehlberg and Scott(Henny)Mehlberg; sister, Amy Leigh; brother-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Ziesemer; special niece and nephew, Sheyanne (Josh Zorn) Gansen and Shane (Tina) Ziesemer;other nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her feline companions, Lynx and Jade.
Per Lynn's wishes no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed the the Humane Society