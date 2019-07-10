Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
530 West Park Way Blvd
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
530 West Park Way Blvd
Appleton, WI
Mabel Beyer


1920 - 2019
Mabel Beyer Obituary
Mabel Beyer

Appleton - Mabel Beyer found eternal peace on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Living Tree Estate in Greenville at the age of 98. Mabel was born on November 23, 1920 in Black Creek, WI. The daughter of Ernst and Helen Beyer (Ruechel). Mabel attended school in Black Creek as well being in employed by Wisconsin Telephone Company for 38 years. In Mabel's earlier years was involved with Bethany Lutheran Church and Fox Valley Lutheran high school ladies' aid. Mabel always enjoyed getting together with family and friends.

Mabel is survived by two nieces: Dorothy Lauenstein of Hortonville, and Lisa Beyer of North Carolina. Three nephews: Don Beyer of Black Creek, David Beyer of Appleton, and Bill (Sue) Beyer of North Carolina. Mabel is also survived by other relatives and friends. Mabel is preceded in death by her late parents, Ernest and Helen Beyer, three brothers Harold (Selma) Beyer, Robert (Jean) Beyer and Melvin (Lucy) Beyer.

Funeral service will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church at 10:30 A.M. (530 West Park Way Blvd Appleton, WI 54911) with a visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. Rev. Mark Henke will officiate. Her interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mabel's family would like to thank the staff at Living Tree Estates for their care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 10 to July 11, 2019
