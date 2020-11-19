Mabel StedmanWaupaca - Mabel Grace Thompson Stedman was born one cold night January 19, 1921, and passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the oldest of nine children born to Walter and Nellie (Mentzel) Thompson. Mabel attended a rural school for eight years, then went to high school in New London, graduating in 1939. She then attended USP, receiving her teaching degree. Mabel taught 7 ½ years in rural schools in Waupaca County, Marquette County and Portage County. Then she taught about 10 years in Almond, 10 years in Amherst, totaling about 27 years of teaching.She met Phillip Stedman and they were married April 16, 1944 at the Thompson home. She and Phillip were the parents of five children, two girls and three boys.Mabel will be dearly missed by her children: Ruth Tietz of Wild Rose, David (Karen) Stedman of Weyauwega, Harold Stedman of Amherst and Phyllis (Mike) Orr of Waupaca; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Marion Young and Rachel Farrell; and two brothers: Joe Thompson and Elvin Thompson. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Stedman; son, Phillip "Neil" Stedman; son-in-law, Clarence Tietz; three brothers: John, Bill and Walter Thompson; and a sister, Myrtle Ragland.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sheridan Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Gross officiating.