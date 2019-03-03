|
|
Mackenzie Jo Leeman
Neenah - Mackenzie Jo Leeman, age 17, passed away as a result of a tragic car accident on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, just one month shy of her 18th birthday.
Never has the world seen or met a more caring and loving person than Kenzie was. She has seen and done more in her short life than many can say they've done in a lifetime.
In her early high school years, she went through a bout of depression that required treatment. It was this experience that gave her the drive and passion to help others. She freely told her story to anyone that wanted to hear it, in hopes of impacting even one person. She had fully determined that she wanted to join the medical field when she was a sophomore. With the help of a few dedicated teachers, she was able to obtain her CNA license by the end of her junior year.
When she started this school year as a senior, she went to Appleton East in the morning, Fox Valley Tech right after, and worked as a CNA at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton on the 2 to 10 shift. It was her goal to complete the RN program and eventually become a nurse anesthetist.
Kenzie loved hunting, fishing, boating, car shows, races at WIR and just about anything that involved being outdoors with mud. She had a special love for Lilo and Stitch which anyone that knew her understood. She enjoyed spending time with all of her friends, shopping and watching Dr. Phil.
More than anything, family was her driving force. She loved fiercely and deeply and would do anything for her loved ones. She had a special relationship with her great grandma whom she even took her senior photos with.
Kenzie is survived by her mother, Alyson (Brian) Peters; father, Jedediah (Michelle) Leeman; siblings: Emily Peters, Cassie Neubert, Kyle Kriewaldt, Greg (Hope) Kriewaldt, Mckayla Fletcher; grandparents: Robert and Sandra Peters, Patricia Maass, Douglas and Nathalie Leeman, Dick and Barb Fletcher; special great-grandma, Beatrice Leeman. She is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard Fleischer and special great-grandpa, Kenneth Leeman.
The service for Mackenzie will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Appleton Alliance Church (2693 Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton) with Rev. Moira Finley of Trinity UCC in Shiocton officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service.
With Kenzie's passion for healthcare, she chose to be an organ donor and helped save countless lives even after her passing.
The family would like to thank Fox Valley Metro Police and all the first responders for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mackenzie Jo Leeman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. We would like to give others the opportunity to earn the degree that Kenzie could not. Even though time was not on her side, her memory will live on through this program. Her story isn't over yet;
Kenzie, it was an honor to be your Mama. I helped you through the worst time in your life. Please help me through the worst time in mine. Love, Mom
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 3, 2019