Magdalen "Maggie" Diener
Oshkosh - Magdalen "Maggie" Diener, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Maggie on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church) on the corner of South Park Avenue and Oregon Street. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. The full obituary for Maggie will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Northwestern and the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019