Mainard "Junior" Blink
New London - Mainard E. Blink, age 64, passed away unexpectedly following a short illness on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1954 in New London son of the late Mainard and Merle (Thompson) Blink. Mainard served his country in the U.S. Army for 13 years, and was a past member of the American Legion, VFW and Amvets. Following his military service he was a jack of all trades in the area.
Mainard is survived by four brothers, six sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a brother.
Funeral services for Mainard will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2019