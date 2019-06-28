Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mainard Blink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mainard "Junior" Blink


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mainard "Junior" Blink Obituary
Mainard "Junior" Blink

New London - Mainard E. Blink, age 64, passed away unexpectedly following a short illness on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1954 in New London son of the late Mainard and Merle (Thompson) Blink. Mainard served his country in the U.S. Army for 13 years, and was a past member of the American Legion, VFW and Amvets. Following his military service he was a jack of all trades in the area.

Mainard is survived by four brothers, six sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a brother.

Funeral services for Mainard will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent