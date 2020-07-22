MAJ Robert G Jackan, Ret.
Appleton - MAJ Robert G Jackan, Ret. of Appleton, WI, passed away on July 20, 2020 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee from complications of COVID-19.
Bob was born on June 13, 1946 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to Ignatius and Mary Jane Jackan. He attended St. Lawrence Catholic School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, WI with a degree in Philosophy. On July 23, 1977 he married the former Therese Hoepfner at St Patrick Catholic Church in Fond Du Lac.
In 1968, Bob joined the US Army and he was commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer before completing Airborne and Ranger Schools. He served for 20 years, including tours in Vietnam, Thailand and Germany. He retired in 1988 after having attained the rank of Major. Upon retirement from the Army, Bob and his family moved to Appleton, WI where he was an active member of his kids' lives serving as a Den & Troop leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
He helped run concessions at Appleton East High School and supported the many academic and athletic activities his kids were involved in. Bob served on the Finance Committee and Parish Council for St. Bernadette Catholic Church, he was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus (Council 12269) and was a member of the American Legion (Post 38). He finished his official working days at Nestle Corporation in 2014. Bob was a familiar face at the 3rd base concessions stand at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball stadium, working there 23 seasons and often said that it was "far more fun than work".
Bob will always be remembered for his life of service. He served his family, country, community and church tirelessly. Bob's willingness to always lend a helping hand in every endeavor is a cherished memory of who he was. He always made sure the gas tank was full and that everyone had a snack and something to drink for their journey, no matter how far they were traveling. As a husband, father, an officer, and community leader, Bob always did everything he could to provide for and enable others to learn, grow, and succeed. He was a wonderful example on how to leave the world in a better condition than it was found. There is a place in heaven that is his reward for living the way he did.
His favorite past times were beautifying the outside of his home and being "Grandpa Bob" to his three grandchildren, who spent many hours in his office with him drawing and playing with the adding machine. He loved taking the grandkids exploring on walks around the neighborhood and to the park. Many fond memories were also made at the cottage and fishing together at the annual family Fish-a-Ray tournament.
Bob is survived by his wife Therese/Terry (Hoepfner), to whom he was married for 43 years on July 23, 2020. He is also survived by his four children; Jennifer (Guy) Overbeck, Julie (Peter) Thomas, Daniel (Alicia) Jackan, Mark Jackan, and his three grandchildren; Vincent Overbeck and Joseph & Elizabeth Thomas.
Bob, the oldest of 18 children is survived by 15 siblings; Rose Ann Tillery, Marcia (David) Zellmer, Allan (Barbara) Jackan, Christine March, Marjorie (David) Warren, Maureen (James) Sage, Paula (William) Trivette, Bruce (Beth Simmons) Jackan, David (Carol) Jackan, Timothy (Vicky) Jackan, Terence (Laura) Jackan, Steven Jackan, Lois (Scott) Lewis, Amy (Joseph) Burghardt and Jeffery (Chris) Jackan. He is also survived by 13 brothers and sisters in-law, Mary Jo (Raymond) Merwin, Robert (Denise) Hoepfner, Patricia Hoepfner, Charles (Sharon) Hoepfner, Louise (John) Elsasser, Daniel (Wendy) Hoepfner, Marguerite (Ken) Malson, Jeanne (Paul) Schneider, Amy (Jeff) Wilcox, Anthony (Sharon) Hoepfner, Thomas (Ann) Hoepfner, Lynn (Jay) Dux and James (Emily) Hoepfner. He enjoyed his role as "Uncle Bob" to 154 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ignatius and Mary Jane Jackan, brother Raymond and sister Carol, and his father and mother in-law Raymond and Genevieve Hoepfner.
A funeral celebrating Bob's life will be held on July 24th, 2020 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Appleton, WI at 11:00 AM with his immediate family. Although Bob's family would love for everyone to be with them, they (and especially Bob) would not want anyone else to contract this terrible disease by joining together in a large group. The family would appreciate your attendance in spirit or via live stream. The Mass can be seen livestreamed at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
A wonderful tribute to honor Bob's life will be planned for a time in the future when it is safer for people to travel and get together. Bob's family looks forward to seeing everyone then.
Please, instead of flowers, donations are welcome and will be sent to charities that were important to Bob.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI for their wonderful care of Bob.