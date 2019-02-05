|
Waupaca - Manolia L. Law, age 94, passed away peacefully late Friday, February 1, 2019 with a ThedaCare Hospice volunteer by her side. She was born October 6, 1924 to the late Frelen and Irena (Mills) Van Horn in Hartford City, Indiana. She married Eugene Law on June 24, 1942. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2015.
Manolia will be remembered as a very artistic woman, but her priorities lied in God and her faith. She loved knitting and donated many knit baby hats to hospitals. Her motto was: "have yarn, will knit." She was an excellent seamstress in general, having made her daughters' wedding dresses among other clothing items. She also left a legacy of handmade quilts for her family members. There isn't anybody in the family that doesn't have an afghan. She was also very talented in rosemaling, which is a Norwegian method of decorative painting.
Manolia is survived by her five children: James Law; Laura (Bill) Steidl; Jeffrey (Kathy) Law; Gregory (Laurie) Law; and Debra Law; as well as by seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Barbara (Bill) Wagner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her daughter Barbara Davey; two grandchildren; and sisters: Ethel Foat, and Gloria "Peaches" Root.
The funeral service for Manolia will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home. N2665 County Hwy QQ, in King. The visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery alongside Gene. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Glory Honor Flight in her name.
The Law family would like to extend a warm thank you to the nurses and staff at Wisconsin Veterans' Home in King for their care and compassion over the last seven years, and to the ThedaCare Hospice team, who cared for Manolia in her last days.
