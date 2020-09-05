Marc Soerens

Marc SoerensWeyauwega - Marc Eugene Soerens, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah from complications of renal cancer. Marc was born on September 14, 1960, to Kenneth and Yvonne (Yonke) Soerens. He was baptized and confirmed into his Christian faith at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and remained a member there all of his life. On May 8, 1999, he was united in marriage to Dana Koch. Marc grew up in Weyauwega, graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School, and remained in the area his entire life.Marc worked construction out of high school and later worked at Utility Tool in Clintonville. He started working at Oshkosh Truck Defense Corporation in 1996 and was planning for his retirement this fall. Marc was a member of the UAW Local 578. In 2017, he bought Little River Meats to be his retirement plan doing something he really enjoyed.Marc is survived by his wife Dana. He was a proud father to Logan (Maggie), Hunter, and Mason. He is survived by his brother: Mitchell Soerens; sisters: Melanie Soerens and Melissa (Rick) Fischer; mother-in-law Phyllis Koch; brothers-in-law: Wade Koch, Jody Koch, Rory (Julie) Koch, Tim (Becky) Koch; sister-in-law: Toni (Jim) Stemwedel; and his dogs Madison, Grace and Stormy. He is further survived by aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many other family and lifetime friends.Marc loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many summers and falls up north, his favorite place to be. He loved to spend time boating on the Wolf River with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling and shooting trap. He had a love for music like no other and could tell you song titles and who sang them off the top of his head. He enjoyed sharing his love for music with his family and friends and was known to play a mean air guitar or drums. Family was very important to Marc and he loved spending time with his wife and sons. He enjoyed cooking and grilling and had quite a few specials meals he would make. He loved to spend time with friends and family and could tell stories like no other. He loved his dogs and with breeding his labs, has carried on the legacy of his best dog, Jill.Marc was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents, Kenneth and Yvonne Soerens.The Christian Funeral for Marc will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. A visitation for Marc will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega and AT THE CHURCH on Thursday from 10:00 a.m until 11:15. Marc's service will be recorded on Thursday and a link put on his obit page on our website for those uncomfortable to attend because of the current situation.The family would like to thank the neurology floor staff at ThedaCare - Neenah, especially nurses Mary and Jacob, and Dr. Phillips for the care provided to Marc. Thank you also to Pastor Aaron Kristopeit for being with us at the hospital, your words and prayers provided us with much-needed comfort.