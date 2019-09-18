|
|
Marcella E. "Marcie" Evers
Appleton - Passed away on September 16th at The Bridges of Appleton, her residence for the past 27 years, at the age of 94. Marcie was born on November 4, 1924 in Wrightstown, WI to Fred and Petronella (Coenen) Baumgart. Marcie was employed a cook at Kaukauna High School for many years. She was also a devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Marcie is survived by her children; Roge (Diann) Evers, Linda (Lonnie) Leitzke, Diane (Scott) Stanley, and Ken (Mary) Evers; grandchildren Erich (Carrie) Evers, Elisha Evers, Lance Leitzke, Lee (Tammy) Leitzke, Deneen (Jon) Shiffert, Chad (Jaclyn) Schulz, Chad (Robbyn) Stanley, Tony (Kate) Stanley, Brandon Stanley, Tanner Stanley, Troy (friend Jen) Evers, and Ross (Amber) Evers, great grandchildren Ezell Jr., Selyne and friend Brice, Ryan, Ashley, Lynzee, Brianna and friend Cody, Makayla, Hailie, Jason, Jackson, Jacob, Jason, Josh, Lilyan, Rylan, Brielle, Beckett, Christopher, Chayse, Alex, and Willow; one great grandchild Ariellah, brothers Walter Baumgart and Howard Baumgart, sister-in-law Beverly Baumgart, and godchildren Tom Baumgart, Greg Baumgart, Mike Evers, and Sandy Moss.
Marcie is preceded in death by her husband Jerome, grandson Ezell Evers, sister Alice Van Lankveldt, brothers Wilfred Baumgart and Gordon Baumgart, brothers-in-law Henry Van Lankveldt and Harold Evers, sisters-in-law Edith Baumgart, Bernice Baumgart, Catherine Baumgart, and Dorothy Evers, and godchild Eugene Van Lankveldt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral liturgy for Marcie will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, on Friday September 20th at 11:00 AM with Fr. Tony Everts officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Marcie's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at The Bridges of Appleton for the wonderful care they gave Mom during her stay, and to Tonya from Compassus Hospice for her care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 18, 2019