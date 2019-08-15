|
|
Marcella Mattek
Neenah - Marcella Elsa Agnes (Ehlert) Mattek went to the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 97 at Rennes Health Center in Appleton. Marcella was born on March 8, 1922 to the late Pastor Frank and Elsa Ehlert at the family home in Cambridge, WI. Marcella graduated from Caledonia High School in 1939 and attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. Marcella married Floyd William Mattek on August 20, 1941 in Eitzen, MN. Floyd and Marcella we married for 72 years until Floyd's passing in 2013. Marcella was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and homemaker, staying at home to raise and nurture their ten children.
Left to cherish Marcella's memory are five sons: Gene (Linda Patterson) Mattek of Neenah, Gary (Dede) Mattek of Greenville, Paul (Barb) Mattek of Tyler, TX, Mark (Jamie) Mattek of Riga, MI, and Jonathan (Leann) Mattek of Riga, MI; four daughters: Sandra (George) Hansel of Menasha, Gayle (Rev. Douglas) Engelbrecht of Neenah, Ruth Schmelzer of Sturgeon Bay, and Grace Mattek of Westland, MI. Marcella is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Floyd Mattek, daughter, Judith Smith, son-in-law, Anthony "Butch" Schmelzer, two brothers and sisters-in-law, and one sister and brother-in-law.
A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak Street, Neenah. The visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the hour of the service.
"Well done my good and faithful servant."
