Marcella "Marcie" Suprise
Hortonville - Marcella "Marcie" Mary Suprise, age 77 of Hortonville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Marcie was born on May 13, 1941 in Shiocton to the late Edward "Evie" and Birdie (Bodoh) McHugh. She was a long standing president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 55, Wisconsin Bookworms (HCE Program), the VFW Auxiliary Post 2732, St Patrick's Sacristan and also a quilter extraordinaire! Marcie was united in marriage to Harold "Fuzz" Suprise on December 2, 1961 in Shiocton.
Marcie is survived by her husband, Harold; children, James (Nancy) Suprise, Mauston and their children, Anthony and Alex: John (Jenny) Suprise, Seymour and their children, Jacob (Karie) and Ryan: Diana (David) Paulson, Little Chute and their son, Owen; siblings, Kenneth (Arlene), Appleton, Delores (Alan) Sorensen, New London, Mary (Kenneth) Wehrman, Appleton and Kathy Prunty, Appleton and Goddaughter, Sheryl Vandenberg, New London. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral service for Marcie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stephensville with Fr. Robert Groher and Deacon Ken Bilgrien officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 28, 2019