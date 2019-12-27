|
Marcello "Charlie" Castillo
Neenah - Marcello "Charlie" Castillo, age 65, of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Charlie was born on September 24, 1954, son of the late Teofilo "Ted" Castillo and Emeteria "Theresa" (Padilla) Castillo. Charlie was a former employee of Kimberly Clark, retiring after 30+ years of employment. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Charlie enjoyed going up north to go camping, fishing, biking and walking around the Fox Cities, watching Gunsmoke and other westerns. He also enjoyed watching Badger and Packer football games on his TV while having beers with his friends.
Charlie is survived by his children: Jennifer Castillo, Crystal McAllister (Mike Mader), Stephanie (Kevin) Schneider, Robert Castillo, and Tailor (Christopher) Miller; his grandchildren: Imani Foster, Marley and Mya McAllister, Chloe and Haylee Schultz, Aubre Schneider, and Baby Miller on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Nicolasa "Nicki" (Ray) Heller, Carmen Castillo, Angelo (Ann) Castillo and Frances Elliott and several nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019