Marcia Ann Freund
Neenah - Marcia Ann Freund, age 66, of Neenah, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 8th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Marcia was born in Watertown WI, on August 22nd, 1953 to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Boltz) Christensen. She was married to Craig Freund of Neenah on May4th, 1974. Together they had three children: Therese, Steven, and Kyle.
Marcia lived a selfless life dedicated to caring for others. Throughout both her personal and professional life, she constantly thought of others first. She loved children, especially her grandchildren, and always made sure that they knew they were loved.
Marcia possessed a love of making delicious and healthy food. She was particularly well-known for preparing a huge assortment of delicious Christmas cookies to share with everyone around the holidays. Marcia was an entrepreneur who ran both a daycare service and later, a cleaning service, and many of her customers became some of her best friends.
Marcia was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah. She also formed strong friendships from her time exercising at Curves in Neenah before it closed down. After Curves closed down, she continued to enjoy her daily fitness regime at the Neenah YMCA where she made sure to be at the doors well before they opened.
Besides her husband, Marcia is survived by her daughter Therese (Probst) and son Steve, her grandchildren Samantha Freund, Riley Freund, Rhett Probst, Burk Probst, Trec Probst, Greer Probst, and Muir Probst, and her sisters Deborah Rohloff, Candace Kudrna, and Kathy Hildebrandt. She was preceded in death by her son Kyle.
Private family services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Neenah at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 12, 2019. The service will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service facebook page at that time.
Marcia's family would especially like to thank Pastor Schroeder of Peace Lutheran, Tricia Morrell previously of Theda Care, and Dr. Klinkhammer and his staff. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
