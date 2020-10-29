Marcia Colon (Falck)



Marcia Colon (Falck) passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the VA home in King from the COVID-19 virus. She was born in Neenah, WI on August 8, 1938. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Mittlestadt and her second husband, Victor Colon. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred (Knapton) Falck; her siblings Carol Jean Falck and Curtis Falck; and her grandson, Aaron Whitford. Marcia is survived by her siblings Gordon Falck and Kim Harms; her daughter, Lea Falck; her granddaughter Sara (Michael) Kirwan; and her great-grandchildren Elijah Whitford, Ozzy Kirwan and Olive Kirwan. Due to current circumstances there will be no memorial service.









