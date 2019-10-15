|
Marcia Gayle (MacNeil) Prato
Sherwood, WI - Marcia Gayle (MacNeil) Prato passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Marcy was born in Marquette, MI on March 3, 1943 to William and Margaret (Chapman) MacNeil; lived and attended high school in Munising, MI and graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1965 with a degree in Education and a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Marcy taught high school English in Sheboygan WI, before marrying John C. Prato and raising a family in Appleton, WI. Marcy was an avid sports fan, lover of books and crossword puzzles and a fierce competitor at cards (particularly Bridge). Beloved wife of John Prato for 53 years, Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret MacNeil and brother, Bruce MacNeil parents-in-law, Ken and Vida Prato, and brother-in-law, Jack Depew. She is survived by her husband John of Sherwood, son William (Tamara) Prato of Lino Lakes, MN, daughter Sarah (David) Warch of St. Paul, MN and grandchildren, Will, Lizzy, Sydney and Georgie, in-laws Beezie MacNeil, Linda Depew, Allen (Judy) Prato, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marcy was loved dearly by family and friends and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to the (www.arthritis.org) in Marcy's name. Condolences to Marcy's family may be sent to her home: N7839 Lakeshore Lane, Sherwood, WI 55416.
Services will be held at a later date in Munising, MI and will be announced by the Bowerman Funeral Home. Marcy's obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at
bowermanfuneralhome.net
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019