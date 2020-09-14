Marcille Stilen
Leeman - Marcille Georgia Stilen, 83, Leeman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on September 14, 2020, held close in the arms of her family at home, and was carried to heaven in the arms of the Lord she served so well. Like her father before her, she fought a lengthy but valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born December 11, 1936, to the late Haze Sr. and Adeline (Bednarz) Diemel.
Marcie was first and foremost a loving and faithful wife to her husband Joseph A. Stilen, who survives. Joe and Marcie's deep love for each other and their Lord set the foundation for a marriage relationship spanning 64 years, inspiring their family and many who know them well. Together Marcie and Joe raised three daughters, Shelby (Jeffery) Fehlhaber, Suzette (Kevin) Sasman and Jodi (Ronald) Krenz. Marcie waited a long time for sons, and she got four of the best in her son-in-laws, one of whom was waiting for her in Heaven.
Marcie is further survived by eight grandchildren: Chad (Rebecca) Gerbig, Jennifer (Mark) VanderKoy, Heidi (Joshua) Wiesman, Kathleen (Andrew) Woodward, Trevor Fehlhaber, Tara Fehlhaber, Jeremy (Katrina) Krenz, and Shane (Kelsey) Krenz; 14 great-grandchildren: Emma, Miles, Jack, Adelene, Willow, Simon, Owen, Ella, Emery, Andrew, Cash, Thea, Quinn and Karlee; and one brother, Haze Jr. (Mary) Diemel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
After being greeted by the Lord she loved, she surely was met by those who departed before her: her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mabel (Burton) Stilen, and one son-in-law, Theodore Gerbig.
The Lord blessed Marcie with many talents and she used them well, typically pursuing one or another with passion and commitment before moving to the next. She was a natural teacher, spending many hours teaching and sharing her passions with her children. She enjoyed calligraphy, playing piano, stained glass work, painting, woodworking and gardening. She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen, always making sure she had plenty to share with any friend or neighbor who may be in need. She was an avid needle worker, seamstress and quilter. She chose every piece of fabric with care, worked every stitch with love, and generously gifted many of her quilts to friends, family and charity. Hundreds of people have been on the receiving end of her famous quilted potholders; they were her signature thank you card.
Friends may call from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Nichols (W6712 CTH-F, Shiocton), Rev. Moira Finley officiating. One of Marcie's wishes was to invite all those who received her cherished quilts, to please bring them to drape over the back of their pew during her memorial service, a final reminder to all of us of how much she loved us.
Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation and funeral. The church requests that you wear a mask, as you are able, and sit according to the pew markings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
or Trinity United Church of Christ. The family would like to thank all who offered your love and support to our family or lifted us up in prayer when we needed it the most.
Online condolences may be expressed to Marcille's family at www.muehlboettcher.com