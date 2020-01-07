|
Marcus "Mac" J. McQuillan
Menasha - Marcus "Mac" J. McQuillan, age 63, passed with Grace and Peace from stroke complications while surrounded by family on January 2, 2020.
He was born in Neenah and raised in Menasha, the son of John (Ellen) McQuillan and Arlene (deceased) (Sam) Jackson.
He is survived by his High School Sweetheart, Laura (Ciske) McQuillan; three children: Marcus McQuillan, Michelle (Ryan) Miskovic and Joshua McQuillan (Kristy); grandsons : Jaxon and Knox; and his siblings Thomas (Dawn) McQuillan, Tracey (Scott) Dedering and John (Amy) McQuillan.
In Laws: Mary (deceased, John) Kober, Thomas (Mary) Ciske, Joe(Margie) Ciske, Helen (Jay) Kobussen, Ann (Richard) Krautkramer, Tony (deceased, Fran) Ciske. He is further survived many nieces, nephews and other relatives
Marcus was a Millwright and an active member of Local Union 1275. He was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and annual trips to North Dakota and Chetek. The past four years he developed a new passion for dog training, Drake and enjoyed training sessions and competitions with the Island View Retriever Club - Oshkosh. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
24 years ago, Marcus received the gift of a Kidney transplant. It was his wish to give that same gift of life to another family. We thank the UW Madison Organ donation team for their care and sensitivity in making his final wish a reality. We would also like to thank the Theda Care ICU team for their kindness.
Services will be held at 11:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (516 De Pere St., Menasha) on Friday January 10, 2020 with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020