Mardelle Giese
Neenah, Wisconsin - I always looked at the obituaries first thing every morning and what do you know, here I am after 91 years of waiting! My name is Mardelle Giese of Neenah and I was born April 3, 1929 to the late Alfred and Leone (Regel) Sawyer. Two years later twins, Carl and Karlene rounded out our family.
Graduating from Neenah High School in 1947, I started dating Carleton Giese soon after. At the time, I was doing secretarial work at Kimberly Clark and he had just enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. When he returned home after 3 ½ years of active duty, we were married on a beautiful spring day on May 3rd, 1952. Carleton and his brother, John "Jack" Giese, worked together at the family business, Neenah Brass & Aluminum Foundry, that their great grandfather founded back in the early 1900's. I became a happy homemaker and had great time raising our three children, Carla, Kim and Michael as well
In 1982 I realized a dream of mine when I opened a quality and imported yarn shop called The Yarn Basket. After nine glorious years as a shop owner, Carleton and I decided to retire, and then we thoroughly enjoyed our retirement. We traveled with our wonderful group of friends to see Alaska, Costa Rica, parts of Europe and of course, Branson, MO!
When Carleton's health became an issue, we moved to Island Shores Senior Living Apartments on March 1, 2014. My sweetheart left this life very peacefully on May 13, 2014.
My transition into widowhood was made easier at Island Shores as I had friends in the same boat. Years ago we had our headstone bench placed in the cemetery. One evening a few of my girlfriends and I took a bottle of wine and went out to toast Carleton and the bench - so much fun and so healing at the same time!
Bored was a word never in my vocabulary! I loved to knit (three projects at one time), play bridge, do adult coloring (no, you don't have to color inside the lines), crochet, read good books, and do crossword with numbers (in ink!).
I have been cremated, thus avoiding the "She never looked better!" comments!
I am survived by my three children, Carla (Michael) Merner of Crystal Lake, IL, Kim (Bob) Stabler of Madison, WI and Michael (Michelle Devine) Giese of Vinland, WI; three grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Lambert, Matthew Lambert and Sarah Lambert (Christopher) Freeman; my sister Karlene Neubauer; in-laws, Grace Sawyer, Jack (Julie) Giese, Marjorie (Richard) Kraft and Mary Ford; many other wonderful family and friends.
I addition to Carleton and my parents, Preceding me in death are my brother, Carl Sawyer and brother-in-laws, Jack Neubauer and William Ford.
My Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends my visit at the church from 10 AM to the time of my mass. My family will lay me to rest with my beloved Carleton in St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, Neenah following the mass. For the safety of all, facemasks and social distancing are required if you are going to join us.
.
I will be waiting for the Lord to open the gates for me and to see Carleton, with a big smile on his face, waiting on the other side. My prayer for all is to be kind and caring to others as it a great reward for you. I look forward to meeting again and will be waiting to celebrate your return home.
Much love, Mardelle.