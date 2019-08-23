|
|
Margaret A. Cox
Neenah - Margaret A. Cox age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21,2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on July 7, 1928, in Chicago, IL., daughter of the late Rasmus and Minnie Pedersen. At the age of 3, her family moved to Audubon, Iowa, to be near family. At age 8, she moved to Menasha and graduated from Menasha High School in 1946.
Margaret married in 1949 and had seven children. Her life was full with raising seven children at home, and it was always a house full of love and laughter. She later worked at Theda Clark Hospital in Dietary for thirteen years. After taking early retirement, she shared her compassion and became a caregiver for the VNA. Margaret had a love for dancing and met Richard Cox at a dance at Cinderella Ballroom, and they married on September 10, 1988. They shared a happy 25 years together until his passing in 2014. They enjoyed many wonderful years of travel and music as they ventured to Branson and Nashville in their RV. They enjoyed winters in Florida and were fortunate to make a trip to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden where Margaret visited with her father's family.
Margaret was an avid Packers fan and loved to cheer on the Green and Gold. She cherished spending time at games, concerts, and music events for her grand and great grandchildren. She also treasured time with her friends including coffee and Thursday card night.
Margaret was a loving and caring mom, wife, grand and great grandmother, and friend. Her motto was "Family is Everything". She had a beautiful smile, delightful laugh, and her radiant blue eyes always brightened a room. She was kind and compassionate to everyone she met.
Survivors include her seven children: Mark (Kathy) Mischler, Tom (Sandy) Mischler, Sandy (John) Dreissen, Jack (Sue) Mischler, Diane (Al) Morse, Sharon (Don) Dedering, Debbie (Pete) Ansems; two step-children: Christine (David) Ulmen and Anthony (Linda) Cox; nineteen grandchildren; thirty one-great grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; her brother, Al (Judy) Pedersen; her nieces: Karen (Bob) Maleske, Deborah Pasha James and Susan Schultz.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard D Cox; her step-grandson, Gregory Ulmen; and her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
The service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 North Commercial Street in Neenah, with Pastor Amy Perron officiating. The visitation will be at church at 9:00 until start of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Margarets name.
Margaret's family would like to give special thanks to Ascension Hospital and Hospice for all of their compassionate care.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019