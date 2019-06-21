Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel
1592 Oneida Street
Menasha, WI
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel
1592 Oneida Street
Menasha, WI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Appleton - Margaret Eskew, age 81 of Appleton, passed away at Brewster Village on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a brief illness. Margaret was born in Appleton on July 15, 1937, daughter of the late Everett and Evelyn (Cook) Johnson and attended Appleton schools. On August 16, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Eskew; he preceded her in death in 2016.

Margaret dearly loved her children and grandchildren, and was proud of each of them. She loved all of God's creation, and enjoyed being outdoors. She was a bird watcher and feeder, an animal and nature lover, and absolutely looked forward to planting, nurturing, and growing her flowers each year.

As a young woman, she enjoyed time spent at the family cottage on Arbutus Lake, as did the two generations who followed her. The cottage was in the family for over eighty years, and many wonderful memories of times swimming, fishing, and boating were made there.

As a resident of Appleton, she lived in the same home on Christine Street for nearly fifty years. There, she and her late husband fostered many close relationships and dear friendships. Surely, those friends and neighbors are hurting now too. Later in life, she joined CURVES, and of course, made friends there too. She enjoyed maintaining those friendships and having lunch with the "Curves Girls."

Margaret is survived by three children: Terry (Ben) Van Beek of Appleton, William Eskew of Menasha, and Merry (Andy) Skorik of Appleton; six grandchildren: Lindsay (James Pauc) Van Beek, Nathan Eskew, Ethan Mason, Kennedy Mason, Samuel Skorik, and Daniel Skorik; a sister; Barbara Kuepper; and two nieces: Christine Sloane and Carol (Tom) Wokosin. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law Doris Colavecchi, a brother-in-law Richard Kuepper, and Tom Sloane .

Services for Margaret will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. Pastor John Kieffer will officiate and interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the caregivers at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Brewster Village. Your care and compassion will always be remembered by our grateful family.

For more information or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2019
