Margaret A. Eskew
Appleton - Margaret Eskew, age 81 of Appleton, passed away at Brewster Village on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a brief illness.
Services for Margaret will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha. Pastor John Kieffer will officiate and interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019