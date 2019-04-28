|
Margaret A. Schultz
Neenah - Margaret A. Schultz, 100, lived on this earth equaling 36,745 days, of Neenah WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh, WI. She was born August 21, 1918 in Neenah, WI. Margaret is the daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Elsie (Buestrien) Marohn. She married Norman E. Schultz on December 6, 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1995.
Margaret was employed by Kimberly Clark as a department manager for 37 years. She was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church of Neenah for 79 years. She was proud that she had all her original teeth and a sound mind until the very end. Margaret's smile will be remembered and treasured in our hearts forever.
Margaret is survived by her daughter: Marilyn Nyberg; a granddaughter: Elizabeth (Dan) Beaty; a grandson: Andrew Schultz; a daughter-in-law: Dianne Schultz; a foster child whom she cherished as her own: Terri (Ray) Kraus; a foster granddaughter: Heidi (Matt) Herrmann; a foster great grandson: Dylan; and her beloved cat KayTee along with several nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son: Robert Schultz; a son-in-law: Stanford Nyberg; two brothers: Henry and Carl Marohn Jr.; and two sisters: Gertrude Weigt and Mayme Driscoll.
A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 1025 TULLAR ROAD in Neenah, WI with Pastor Timothy Albrecht officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church from 11:00AM to 12:45PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Margaret's name.
Margaret's family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Health Center, especially the Lakeside Wing, for their loving care and compassion of her.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019