Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
312 S. State St.
Appleton, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
312 S. State St.
Appleton, WI
Margaret Ann Frehler


1931 - 2019
Margaret Ann Frehler Obituary
Margaret Ann Frehler

Appleton - 88, passed away on August 26, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born in Polonia, WI on April 2, 1931 to the late Emil and Tecla (Damask) Kedrowicz Margaret was a talented woman who could build anything from a cake to re-roofing a house. She loved to knit, can vegetables, quilt, play trumpet and sew. She provided for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Margaret was a member with her husband Donald of the International Showman's Association. She traveled and worked in the Carnival Industry for many years. She belonged to St. Mary Catholic Church in Appleton.

Margaret will be greatly missed by her seven children and extended family: Helen Roebke, FL, Louis Miller, WI, Ramona Kleman, Black Creek, James Jr. (Kathy) Miller, Michigan, Andrew Miller, FL, Bernadine Miller, Neenah, Daniel Miller, Appleton, Celeste (Rick) Wahl, Gays Mills, David Frehler, FL and Vicky (David) Menge, Appleton; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; two sisters: Arlene Altenberg, Pauline (Clifford) Bembenek; a brother Norbert Kedrowicz, sisters-in-law: Phyllis and Sandy Kedrowicz, and special relatives and friends Joann Podjaski and Charles Korger.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Frehler and James Miller, granddaughter Angela, two brothers: Arthur and John and in-laws: Cheryl Kedrowicz, Robert Altenberg, Eugene Skerbeck, Ronald Roebke, Robert Miller and Jackie Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will take place at 11 AM, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (312 S. State St.) Appleton with Rev. William Swichtenberg officiating. Friends may visit the family directly at church from 9 - 11 AM on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers Mom always said, " Don't waste money on funeral flowers buy a poor kid a pair of shoes". Please either bring a pair of children's shoes which we will donate in her memory or a donation to a .

The family wishes to thank the staff of Edenbrook Nursing Home and Generations Hospice for their wonderful care and support shown to Margaret and her family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019
postcrescent