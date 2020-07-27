Margaret "Mickey" Deitz
Berlin -
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mickey (Sokol) Deitz, who left us in her 64th year on July 24, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Mickey was born in 1956, at Theda Clark in Neenah, WI, to John and Molly (Kurkowski) Sokol of Menasha. A native of Menasha, WI, for most of her life, she relocated to Berlin, WI in 2002 after the marriage of her husband, Jerry Deitz.
Often the life of the party, Mickey was all about laughter. She could find a smile or a sprinkle of humor in any situation. Mickey loved her dogs, the outdoors, scratch-off tickets, and Busch Light. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling with her son, where they enjoyed some pretty great adventures together.
Mickey is survived by her husband, Jerry Deitz; son, Erick Gyrion (Aaron Dobberfuhl); mother, Molly Sokol; brother, Steven (Bonnie) Sokol; and her nephews, Hogan (Karen) Sokol, John (Kari) Sokol, and Andy (Sara) Sokol.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Sokol, and countless aunts and uncles she loved so dearly.
Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Avenue in Berlin.
A celebration of life will be held later on August 15, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Schlidt Park Pavilion - 1780 Cold Spring Road - Neenah, WI.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at the Funeral Home. Friends and family are asked to please wear a mask and social distance in the funeral home, sitting with close family members or friends only
