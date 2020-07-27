1/1
Margaret "Mickey" Deitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Mickey" Deitz

Berlin -

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mickey (Sokol) Deitz, who left us in her 64th year on July 24, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Mickey was born in 1956, at Theda Clark in Neenah, WI, to John and Molly (Kurkowski) Sokol of Menasha. A native of Menasha, WI, for most of her life, she relocated to Berlin, WI in 2002 after the marriage of her husband, Jerry Deitz.

Often the life of the party, Mickey was all about laughter. She could find a smile or a sprinkle of humor in any situation. Mickey loved her dogs, the outdoors, scratch-off tickets, and Busch Light. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling with her son, where they enjoyed some pretty great adventures together.

Mickey is survived by her husband, Jerry Deitz; son, Erick Gyrion (Aaron Dobberfuhl); mother, Molly Sokol; brother, Steven (Bonnie) Sokol; and her nephews, Hogan (Karen) Sokol, John (Kari) Sokol, and Andy (Sara) Sokol.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Sokol, and countless aunts and uncles she loved so dearly.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Avenue in Berlin.

A celebration of life will be held later on August 15, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Schlidt Park Pavilion - 1780 Cold Spring Road - Neenah, WI.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at the Funeral Home. Friends and family are asked to please wear a mask and social distance in the funeral home, sitting with close family members or friends only

For more information, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 S. Adams Ave

Berlin, WI 54923

(920) 361-2050

Email:info@berlinfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved