SWEDBERG FUNERAL HOMES
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166-2308
(715) 787-4545
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
N4764 Willow Lane
Shawano, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
N4764 Willow Lane
Shawano, WI
Margaret Drephal Obituary
Town of Bartelme - Margaret Drephal, age 78, of the Town of Bartelme, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Margaret was born on November 13, 1941, in the Town of Bartelme to the late Edwin and Margaret (Welch) Martin. She was a member of the Shawano congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Margaret is survived by: her children, Mike Parker, Mark (Renae) Parker, and Missy (Brian) Friedrich; her grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Parker, Daniel (Amanda) Parker, Cody (Tina) Parker, and Kyle Friedrich; her great-grandchildren, Trenton, Ruben, Nora, and Emmett Parker, Trevor and Skylor Bruns; her siblings, Audrey Frank, Wayne (Jan) Martin, Vicki (Richard) Dalve, John Martin, Dubie (Sioux) Martin, Rosie Martin, and Tina Martin; and her sisters-in-law, Karen Martin and Carol (Duane) Henke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry Drephal and first husband, James Parker; her parents; her brothers, Ron (Theresa) Martin and Buck Martin; her brother-in-law, Jerry Frank, and her sister-in-law, Sandy Martin.

A memorial talk for Margaret will be held at 6:00 pm, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, N4764 Willow Lane, Shawano, WI 54166 with Mr. Dean Richter officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:30 pm until the time of service.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
