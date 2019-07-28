|
|
Margaret E. Ashauer
Kaukauna - Margaret "Muggy" Ashauer, age 86 of Kaukauna, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Paul Home. Muggy was born in Kaukauna on May 18, 1933, daughter of the late August and Gabriel (Vermulen) Merckx. As a young woman, Muggy worked in the bag room at Thilmany until her marriage to Gene "Pickle" Ashauer in 1955. Gene preceded her in death earlier this year.
Muggy will be remembered for being a loving wife and mother, as well as for babysitting many children in her home over the years. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and loved her entire family very much.
She is survived by two children: Joseph (Debbie) Ashauer of Kaukauna and Christine (Jeffrey) Schopp of Little Chute; two grandchildren: Andrew Schopp and Adam (Amanda) Schopp; a great-granddaughter Aspen Schopp; a brother-in-law: Tom (Kathy) Ashauer; and sisters-in-law Ione Ashauer of Kaukauna, Evelyn Merckx of McFarland, and Laura Merckx of Appleton, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Muggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers John Merckx and Frank Merckx, and a sister Mary (Don) Desotell.
The funeral liturgy for Margaret will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at St. Paul Home as well as to the hospice staff there. We will never forget your kindness.
For more information or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 28 to July 29, 2019