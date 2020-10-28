1/1
Margaret E. Huff
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Huff

Neenah - Margaret E. Huff, age 87, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1933 in Chimney Rock, WI., daughter of the late Julius and Mabel (Koldstad) Voldsness. Margaret married Zane Huff Sr. on January 5, 1951 in Milwaukee. He was the love of her life. She held waitress positions at the Holiday Inn and Valley Inn. She loved to cook as well as tend to her many flowers.

Survivors include five sons: Lonnie (Juli), Neenah; Mike (Linda), Seymour; Terry, Neenah; Don (Julie), Appleton; and Roger (Sherri), Menasha. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Voldsness, Theresa Voldsness; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Zane Sr.; two sons, Zane Jr. and Patrick, and also by her parents, Julius and Mabel Voldsness, brothers, Donnie, Edmond, Jerome and Gerald; a sister, Beverly Darkow and a grandson, Blake Huff.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1451 Green Valley Rd., Neenah.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

"Thanks Mom and Dad for doing a great job with the House of Seven Brothers."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved