Margaret E. Huff
Neenah - Margaret E. Huff, age 87, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1933 in Chimney Rock, WI., daughter of the late Julius and Mabel (Koldstad) Voldsness. Margaret married Zane Huff Sr. on January 5, 1951 in Milwaukee. He was the love of her life. She held waitress positions at the Holiday Inn and Valley Inn. She loved to cook as well as tend to her many flowers.
Survivors include five sons: Lonnie (Juli), Neenah; Mike (Linda), Seymour; Terry, Neenah; Don (Julie), Appleton; and Roger (Sherri), Menasha. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Voldsness, Theresa Voldsness; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Zane Sr.; two sons, Zane Jr. and Patrick, and also by her parents, Julius and Mabel Voldsness, brothers, Donnie, Edmond, Jerome and Gerald; a sister, Beverly Darkow and a grandson, Blake Huff.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1451 Green Valley Rd., Neenah.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
"Thanks Mom and Dad for doing a great job with the House of Seven Brothers."