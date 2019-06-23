Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Lebanon, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Lebanon, WI
Margaret "Peggy" Freiburger


Margaret "Peggy" Freiburger Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Freiburger

New London - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Freiburger, age 61 of New London, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at ThedaCare in Appleton. Peggy was born on April 2, 1958 in New London to the late Michael and Barbara (Fischer) Loughrin. She was united in marriage to Paul Freiburger on June 24, 1977. Peggy formerly ran a business, Peggy's Playhouse, selling toys on E-Bay. She loved being by the water. Peggy was very active in pro-life causes and was formerly a leader of Heartbeat Teens Pro-Life Group in Fond du Lac. A major source of Peggy's happiness was time spent with her friends at ladies swim group called the Mermaids.

Peg is survived by her husband Paul; son Calvin, Appleton; sisters: Patty (Jim) DeGoey, New London; Debbie (Pete) Soto, New London; Lori (Todd) Barrington, New London; brothers: Michael Jr. "Pup" Loughrin, New London; Terry (Debbie) Loughrin, Bluegrass, Iowa; Jerry (Cindy) Loughrin, Manawa; Dave (Corinna) Loughrin; Manawa, and Matt (Sue) Loughrin, Manawa. She is further survived by a special Aunt Diane Murphy, with whom she had a very special friendship, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Peter Loughrin.

The funeral service for Peggy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the Town of Lebanon with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
