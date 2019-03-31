|
Margaret H. (Ciske) Kufner
Menasha - Margaret H. Kufner, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1926, daughter of the late Clemens and Esther (Fenske) Ciske. Margaret graduated from St. Mary High School class of 44. She married Erwin "Erv" Kufner on June 7, 1947 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha.
Margaret loved time with her family. She enjoyed family game night/bingo, rock hunting and puzzles. She was a loyal, life-long member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha and always attended Tuesday morning mass. Later in life, she spent many hours volunteering at Oak Ridge Gardens.
Margaret is survived by her children: Michael (Sharon) Kufner, Nancy (Phil) Kempen, Karen (Glenn) Korntved, Tom (Pat) Kufner and Sally Kufner; 10 grandchildren: Tyler (Kristina) Kosiorek, Mitchell (Elizabeth) Kosiorek, Jillian (Emily Bjorklund) Kempen, Becky (Significant other, Matt Hardrath) Kufner, Emily (Jesse) Schnaidt, Kelsey (Significant other, Reggie Samuels) Kufner, Kevin (Significant other, Gina Fitzgerald) Korntved, Aaron and David Kufner and Aniah Holbrook; great-grandchildren: Connor and Sophia Kosiorek, Cristian Allcox and baby Kosiorek on the way; four step-great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard (Ann) Ciske and Robert Ciske; sisters-in-law: Katie Ciske, Jean Wojahn, Janet Warner, Glenda Kufner; brothers-in-law: Ernie Meulemans, John Kufner and Dave Van Ryzin; She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; son, Daniel; siblings: Donald Ciske and Barbara Ciske; sister-in-law, Judy Ciske; sisters-in-law: Yvonne Meulemans, Barb Van Ryzin, Joan Sanders, Margaret Rose Kufner, Rita Tedlund, Mary Louise Van Heuklon; brothers-in-law: Bud Tedlund, Norm Van Heuklon, Robert Wojahn, Donald Warner, James Kufner and Paul Kufner.
The funeral mass for Margaret will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (528 Second St., Menasha) with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Menasha. Any memorials will be directed to the Marrieta Chapel.
The family wishes to thank Margaret's caretakers for the loving and special care given to her over the past few years.
Old rockhounds never die, they just slowly petrify,
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019