Margaret M. Schumacher
Kimberly - Margaret M. Schumacher, age 98, of Kimberly, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1920, daughter of the late Peter and Nellie (Williamsen) Driessen.
Margaret loved spending time at the cottage on Kelly Lake besides dancing, crocheting & knitting. She enjoyed planning projects and being a part of the building process. Time spent with her family was her favorite, especially Christmas when the whole family got together.
She is survived by her children: David (Pam) Schumacher, Robert (Kathleen) Schumacher and Linda (Loren) Spangler; grandchildren: Julie (David) Huston, Lisa (Jay) Heinz, Todd Schumacher, Rick (Darlene) Schumacher, Jeff (Katie) Schumacher, Tracy Schumacher, Shelley (Jim) Kleuskens, Keith Schumacher, Angela Schumacher, Keith Spangler, Deanna Spangler, Lorie Spangler and Lyle (Brooke) Spangler; and many great grandchildren; a brother, Alvin Driessen; many other extended family members and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Schumacher; a son, Joesph Schumacher; daughter-in-law, Marcy Schumacher; siblings: Bea Drees, Eleanor (Clark) McCormick, Laurence (Lois) Driessen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Holy Spirt Parish-Holy Name Church, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Schumacher family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Senior Helpers, Helens House, Care Partners along with Ascension Hospice for the compassionate care given to Margaret.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 5 to July 7, 2019