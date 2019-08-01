|
|
Margaret M. Steidl
Kaukauna - Margaret "Marge" Steidl, age 87 of Kaukauna, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. The funeral liturgy for Marge will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Mary's Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019