Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Mary's Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Mary's Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Steidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Steidl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Steidl Obituary
Margaret M. Steidl

Kaukauna - Margaret "Marge" Steidl, age 87 of Kaukauna, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. The funeral liturgy for Marge will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Mary's Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until the hour of the service.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent