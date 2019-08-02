|
|
Margaret M. Steidl
Kaukauna - Margaret "Marge" Steidl, age 87 of Kaukauna, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Marge was born in the town of Cicero on May 18, 1932, daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Seyler) Bunkleman. In June of 1958, she married Edward Steidl at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. Marge served her country in the United States Army, and was a proud member of both the VFW and the American Legion.
She loved sports of all kinds, but especially enjoyed rooting for the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. In her younger years, she was an avid softball player. During her working years, she cooked at many different locations, including Countryside Golf Course, Kaukauna Community Hospital, and for the sisters at Holy Cross Church in Kaukauna. In her free time, she enjoyed doing word search puzzles or playing cards. She also spent time gardening and feeding and watching birds around her yard. She was a longtime and active member of St. Mary's Church in Kaukauna, where she helped with BINGO and the parish picnic for many years, as well as many other volunteer roles. Those that knew her well knew that she was a huge prankster, and loved to make people laugh. In her later years, she loved having family gathered together just listening to their many stories and laughter.
Marge was adored by her grandchildren, and was a terrific mother with a kind heart and a beautiful soul. She was known as Granny Paint to her grandchildren because of the endless hours they spent together painting and fondly remember Grandma allowing them to blow bubbles in the house (which their parents were never allowed to do).
Marge is survived by her husband: Edward J. Steidl of Kaukauna; three daughters: Barbara (Dean) Hucek of Forestville, Cathy (Matt Pennings) Steidl of Kaukauna, and Diane (Dan) Sanderfoot of Kaukauna; her grandchildren are: Amanda (Kyle) Johnston, Matt Sanderfoot, Josh (Marie) Kobs, Sam (Cathy) Biese, Emily Biese, Kari (Travis) Verhagen, Tanya Meyer, Dan (Tammy) Steidl, Chris (Angie) Boehnlein, Melissa (Josh) Boehnlein, and Amanda (Jordan) Hereford; her great grandchildren are Leila Johnston, Michael Verhagen, Lincoln Verhagen, Chloe Verhagen, Justice Meyer, Aliyah Meyer, Mikayla Boehnlein, and John Allen. She is further survived by her former daughter-in-law: Patti Vanden Bloomer; two brothers: Ron (Carol) Bunkleman of Greenville and Don (Sandy) Bunkleman of Appleton; and a brother-in-law: Rich Van Handel of Appleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Mike in 2008, Ed's parents: Ed and Helena Steidl, and the rest of Ed's family: Lila (Joe) Schwalbach, Connie (Ken) Geiger, Helen Van Handel, and Jack (Carol) Steidl.
The funeral liturgy for Marge will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary's Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna, with full military honors following the service. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Marge, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019