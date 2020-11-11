Margaret Mary BoschCombined Locks - Margaret M. Bosch, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna. She was born on September 23, 1935, in Kimberly, the daughter of Primo and Grace (Roberts) Frassetto. Margaret was united in marriage to George J. Bosch on February 17, 1954, at Holy Name Catholic Church. They enjoyed over 60 years together before George passed away on December 20, 2014. Margaret loved camping with her family and traveling coast to coast with George, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid election poll worker, and enjoyed Knitting, crocheting, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and playing sheepshead.Margaret is survived by her 7 children: Lois Frank, Lynn (Jim) Michels, Barb (Bruce) Carlson, Mike (Connie) Bosch, Dick (Therese) Bosch, Jim Bosch, and Greg (Terri) Bosch; grandchildren: Aaron (Stephanie Quinn) Frank, Justin (Noelle Lincoln) Frank, Jessica (Drew) Herrmann, Sara (Aaron) Westra, Trisha (Brian) Krautkramer, Joe (Lindsey) Michels, Ken (Jessie Moore) Carlson, Keith Carlson, Ben Bosch, Angie (Kyle) Hartzheim, Megan Bosch, Jamie (Roger) Jazdzewski, and Grant and Evan Bosch; great grandchildren: Kiva and Ruby Carman-Frank, Genevieve and Iain Frank, Joseph and Madeline Herrmann, Nora and Max Westra, Jacob and Emmett Krautkramer, Keegan and Kellan Michels, Halle Hietpas, Ellah and Tyler Hartzheim, and Jordyn Young; siblings: Gloria Kamps and Tony (Sandi) Frassetto; in-laws: Loretta Frassetto, Leo (Barb) Bosch, Ruth Hanson, and Shirley Ward; other relatives and friends.In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was further preceded in death by an infant son: Ronald; infant daughter: Julie; and a son-in-law: Terry Frank.Due to COVID, Margaret's family will be having a private burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Combined Locks, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna.Margaret's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Paul Manor for their loving care over the last 3 years.