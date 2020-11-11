1/1
Margaret Mary Bosch
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary Bosch

Combined Locks - Margaret M. Bosch, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna. She was born on September 23, 1935, in Kimberly, the daughter of Primo and Grace (Roberts) Frassetto. Margaret was united in marriage to George J. Bosch on February 17, 1954, at Holy Name Catholic Church. They enjoyed over 60 years together before George passed away on December 20, 2014. Margaret loved camping with her family and traveling coast to coast with George, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid election poll worker, and enjoyed Knitting, crocheting, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and playing sheepshead.

Margaret is survived by her 7 children: Lois Frank, Lynn (Jim) Michels, Barb (Bruce) Carlson, Mike (Connie) Bosch, Dick (Therese) Bosch, Jim Bosch, and Greg (Terri) Bosch; grandchildren: Aaron (Stephanie Quinn) Frank, Justin (Noelle Lincoln) Frank, Jessica (Drew) Herrmann, Sara (Aaron) Westra, Trisha (Brian) Krautkramer, Joe (Lindsey) Michels, Ken (Jessie Moore) Carlson, Keith Carlson, Ben Bosch, Angie (Kyle) Hartzheim, Megan Bosch, Jamie (Roger) Jazdzewski, and Grant and Evan Bosch; great grandchildren: Kiva and Ruby Carman-Frank, Genevieve and Iain Frank, Joseph and Madeline Herrmann, Nora and Max Westra, Jacob and Emmett Krautkramer, Keegan and Kellan Michels, Halle Hietpas, Ellah and Tyler Hartzheim, and Jordyn Young; siblings: Gloria Kamps and Tony (Sandi) Frassetto; in-laws: Loretta Frassetto, Leo (Barb) Bosch, Ruth Hanson, and Shirley Ward; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was further preceded in death by an infant son: Ronald; infant daughter: Julie; and a son-in-law: Terry Frank.

Due to COVID, Margaret's family will be having a private burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Combined Locks, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna.

Margaret's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Paul Manor for their loving care over the last 3 years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved