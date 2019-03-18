|
Margaret "Molly" Recker
Neenah - Margaret "Molly" Mary Recker, age 74 of Neenah, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born May 28, 1944 to the late LeRoy and Harriet Marsh in Everett, WA and married Richard Recker.
Molly graduated from Creighton University with a degree in nursing and worked in the field for over four decades. She will be remembered as a very comforting and compassionate person in both her professional and social life. People often went to her for support and advice, and she always knew what to say to make them feel better. Molly will also be remembered for her sharp sense of humor and ability to make people laugh in even the most challenging times.
Molly will be missed by her children: Thomas (Donna) Recker; Elizabeth Recker; and Mariah (Andrew) Neuharth; by her grandchildren: Samuel and Margaret Recker; and William and Norah Neuharth; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; by her brother Michael Marsh; and by her sister, Katherine Marsh.
A Memorial Service for Molly will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Molly will join Richard at St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ThedaCare Hospice Foundation in Molly's name.
Molly's family will be forever grateful to the ThedaCare Hospice team, especially Kathie M. and Mary B., as well as to her caregivers: Bonnie, Jess, Marcia and Vicki, for all of the care, compassion, and support throughout her illness.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 18, 2019