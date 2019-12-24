|
Margaret "Peg" Tatro
Neenah - Margaret "Peg" Tatro, age 93, of Neenah, passed away at the Valley VNA with her family by her side on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Peg was born on November 2, 1926 in Stockbridge, daughter of the late Mathias and Ella (Siegwarth) Puetz. She married Lyle Tatro on October 7, 1961 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. Lyle preceded her in death on February 23, 2016. Peg was a charter member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah.
A devoted wife and mother, Peg enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her early years, she was on a women's bowling league, enjoyed traveling and playing cards. She retired from Prange Way and volunteered at her church and Community Clothes Closet. Throughout her life she was an avid reader.
Peg is survived by her children, Susan Tatro, Louis (Tammy) Tatro; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas and Nathan; her sisters, Mary (Bert) Perry and Jean Puetz, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice (Robert) Ducat and Dolly (Gene) Riesenweber and a brother, Edward (Evelyn) Puetz.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah. Visitation will be at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. A private burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Valley VNA or St. Joseph Food Pantry. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
We would especially like to thank the staff of Valley VNA's Home Care and Residential Facility, as well as ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful Care of our mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019