Margaret V. Reinke
Appleton - Margaret Reinke, age 88 of Appleton, passed away on Monday evening, October 12, 2020.
The funeral liturgy for Margaret will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends may gather beginning at 10:30. Face coverings will be required, as will social distancing.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Post Crescent.
