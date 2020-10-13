1/1
Margaret V. Reinke
Margaret V. Reinke

Appleton - Margaret Reinke, age 88 of Appleton, passed away on Monday evening, October 12, 2020.

The funeral liturgy for Margaret will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Family and friends may gather beginning at 10:30. Face coverings will be required, as will social distancing.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
OCT
16
Liturgy
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
