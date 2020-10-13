1/1
Margaret V. Reinke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret V. Reinke

Appleton - Our beautiful mother, Margaret Vivian Reinke, age 88, passed peacefully into God's loving hands on October 12, 2020, of non-Covid causes with her three children at her side. Margaret was born on May 29, 1932, in Bear Creek to Leonard and Helen (Reitzner) Schertz. She graduated from Clintonville High School. Her working career consisted of many years at Treasure Island and retirement from Prudential. She lived for her family and will be greatly missed by her son Tom and Connie Reinke, daughters Nancy and Gary Weber and Jane and Lee Stevenson.

She is further survived by her grandchildren Michelle and Mitchell White, Tammi and Kurt Vander Loop, Brian Reinke, Jessica and Patrick Boettcher, Megan and Kris Rameker and Isabella Stevenson and godchild Sally Norder. Margaret's first great grandchild is due in November.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald, Kenneth and Jerome Schertz and a granddaughter Amanda Reinke.

A funeral liturgy for Margaret will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Visitation will begin on that day at 10:30 AM with face coverings and social distancing required. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the caring staff on the 7th floor at Theda Care Hospital. They would also like to send their gratitude to the hospital for being allowed to be at their mother's side at time of death. We would like to single out Abby, Chloe and Lou with Hospice for the compassionate care given to our mom during this difficult time.

For more information or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Liturgy
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved