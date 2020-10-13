Margaret V. Reinke
Appleton - Our beautiful mother, Margaret Vivian Reinke, age 88, passed peacefully into God's loving hands on October 12, 2020, of non-Covid causes with her three children at her side. Margaret was born on May 29, 1932, in Bear Creek to Leonard and Helen (Reitzner) Schertz. She graduated from Clintonville High School. Her working career consisted of many years at Treasure Island and retirement from Prudential. She lived for her family and will be greatly missed by her son Tom and Connie Reinke, daughters Nancy and Gary Weber and Jane and Lee Stevenson.
She is further survived by her grandchildren Michelle and Mitchell White, Tammi and Kurt Vander Loop, Brian Reinke, Jessica and Patrick Boettcher, Megan and Kris Rameker and Isabella Stevenson and godchild Sally Norder. Margaret's first great grandchild is due in November.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald, Kenneth and Jerome Schertz and a granddaughter Amanda Reinke.
A funeral liturgy for Margaret will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton. Visitation will begin on that day at 10:30 AM with face coverings and social distancing required. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the caring staff on the 7th floor at Theda Care Hospital. They would also like to send their gratitude to the hospital for being allowed to be at their mother's side at time of death. We would like to single out Abby, Chloe and Lou with Hospice for the compassionate care given to our mom during this difficult time.
