Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Margarete Shay
Neenah, Wisconsin - Margarete Mancini Shay, aged 100 years, of Neenah passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah. She was born on July 3, 1918 in Thames, West Virginia, daughter of the late John and Jessie (Hester) Mancini. On February 28, 1942 she married Norris Shay. Their marriage was blessed with two children and 70 wonderful years before Norris preceded her in death on January 1, 2013. Margarete loved her family and her church all the days of her life. She was known for her love of cooking meals and baked goods for church celebrations. She was a musician who sang, and played the violin and piano. All of her clothes were hand-made.

Margarete is survived by her son, Roger (Pam) Shay; her daughter, Kathy (Lon) Pearson; a sister, Dorothy DeSandre; four grandchildren: David (Andrea) Pearson, Brad Pearson, Elizabeth (Matt) Conlon, Ben Dengerink; and two great grandsons: Thayer and Declan Pearson.

A Memorial Service for Margarete will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Church in Menasha. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah, 722-7151

Condolences www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
