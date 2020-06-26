Margarete Schneiderwendt
Appleton - Margarete "Marge" Schneiderwendt, age 88, of Appleton passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Tina on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 just as she had wished.
The former Margarete Catherine Smith was born on April 26, 1932 in the Town of Wescott, Shawano County, to Chester and Emilien (Shepard) Smith. Marge lived a full life, working at various jobs in her teens, Stokely VanCamp, Zwicker's Knitting Mill, Quaker Bakery until settling at Elm Tree Bakery (later known as Rich's) until she retired in 1993. Not to let the grass grow under her feet, she then worked at Vande Walle's Candy for a year.
Marge was a proud full-blooded member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. She liked playing the lottery, trips to the casino along with going out to eat, completing crossword puzzles, shopping, and trying her hand at crafts. Marge loved to laugh and had a great smile. Long drives in the country was her favorite pastime and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In 1951 she married her first husband Lawrence M. Yeager who sadly died in the Korean Conflict just two weeks before coming home. Then a year later Marge met her husband Duane A. Schneiderwendt and they had five children; Clifford Schneiderwendt of Oconomowoc, who passed away in 2007 after a neck injury, Colleen (Gary) Benner of Appleton, Tina (Douglas) Berg of Tigerton, Aaron (Kathy) Schneiderwendt of Appleton, and Nannete Rose Schneiderwendt, who was 14 months only and died in 1963. There are 8 grandchildren: Mandy Ferg, Michael Schneiderwendt, Channing Pompa, Troy Mack, Krystal Kavanaugh, Bradley and Hailey Schneiderwendt, and Heather Benner. There are 4 great grandchildren: Bailey, Tyler, and Ethan Ferg; and Cheyenne Pompa. She is further survived by a sister, Donna (Carl) Schimmers of Menasha, a brother Jimmy Smith of Fond du Lac, and many other relatives and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Emilien; a daughter Nannete; a son Clifford; two sisters, Rachel and Gertrude; and four brothers, George, Robert, Ronald, and Gerald.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at Tina Berg's home, N10908 Mud Lake Rd., Tigerton, 54486. Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting with the arrangements. Go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guestbook or to send a card to the family.
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Forever in our hearts, dreams and soul.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.