Margerette J. KarchAppleton -Margerette Jean Karch, age 91 of Appleton, formerly of Chicago, IL and Boynton Beach, FL, died on Friday, March 28, 2020. Margarette was born on December 7, 1928, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Elwald and Viola (Kappell) Brockman. Margerette lived in Chicago for a majority of her life owning and operating apartments and working in the retail business. She married Meyer "Mike" Karch, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2017. Later in life Margerette and Mike spent summers living in Lincolnwood, Illinois and winters residing in Boynton Beach, Florida. Margerette loved traveling the world, sea cruises, and gambling.Margerette is survived by her daughter, Julie (James) Kramer; grandchildren, Paula (Dennis) Schaenzer, Carrie (Joe) Steffens, and James Kramer; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Brandon Schaenzer, Erica Miller (Derek Bowen) and Jack Miller, and Kaden Laux-Kramer. She is further survived by her step-daughters, Nancy Karch and Lois Conway; step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Pablo) Martienz and Caroline (Welshe) Birney; and step-great-grandchildren, Michael and Charlie Steffen, and Raffael Martienez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Margerette is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Arthur Schoch; husband, Mike; and brother, Delbert "Rocky" (Betty) Brochman.A memorial service for Margerette will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Pastor Jennnifer Czarnota officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Dale.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at both Touchmark on West Prospect and Heartland Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Margerette.