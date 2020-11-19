1/1
Margie Kraus
1928 - 2020
Margie Kraus

Menasha - Margie Ann (Schwamer) Kraus, 91 passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Prairie Homes Assisted Living. Margie was born on November 19, 1928 to Arnold and Mary (Springstroh) Schwamer in Town of Center, WI. Her work career included such places as Zwickers Knitting Mills, St. Elizabeth Hospital and retiring from Appleton West High School as a library aide. Margie enjoyed her trips to the casino and having a lobster dinner every year on her birthday. Spending time with her family, especially on holidays, was always cherished.

Margie is survived by her children: Sandy (Ken) Cummings, Terry (Kathy) Kraus, Tracy (Mike) Willard; grandchildren: Chad (Jamie) Vanden Boomen, Jenny (Dave) Weber, Lindsay Cummings, Shawn Kraus, Jared (Alli) Willard, Caleb (Hayly) Willard, Steven (Sarah) Willard, Emilie Willard and Amanda Willard; great-grandchildren: Katie Vanden Boomen, Noah Vanden Boomen, Conner (special friend Brooke) Vanden Boomen, Spencer Vanden Boomen, Maggie Vanden Boomen, Cooper Vanden Boomen, Sophia Vanden Boomen, Charlie Weber, Emmett Willard, Felicity Willard, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gladys Lautenschlager, a grandson Andy Vanden Boomen, and a great-granddaughter Faith Vanden Boomen.

Due to the current COVID health pandemic, private family services will be held at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Homes-House of Faith, especially Tanya, Aaron and Jessica for their love and care over the last 13 years. You truly were her second family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
