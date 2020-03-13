|
Margie Stumpf
Woodstock, IL - Margie Stumpf, age 47, of Woodstock, IL passed away March 11, 2020 surrounded by family.
Margie was born on November 4, 1972 to George & Betsy (Greed) Powers. She married Tom Stumpf on September 29, 2000.
Margie attended Marian Central High School in Woodstock, IL and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Human Resources from Illinois State University. She worked in Human Resources for six years for Hewitt Associates and a couple other consulting firms before becoming a stay at home Mom to raise three beautiful young children. Margie was an avid sports fan, especially Notre Dame and Villanova.
Margie is survived by husband Tom, son Daniel, daughters Kathleen & Caroline, mother Betsy Powers, sister Helen (Tony) Wember, brother George (Beth) Powers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie is preceded in death by sisters Betsy (Bill) Kearley and Patricia Powers, father George Powers, and mother-in-law Ann Stumpf.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 at St Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave Woodstock IL 60098 with interment at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rush University Breast Cancer Research.
For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020