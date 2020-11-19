1/1
Margrit A. "Maggie" Sphatt
1949 - 2020
Margrit A. "Maggie" Sphatt

Neenah - Margrit A. "Maggie" Sphatt, age 71, was called home to the Lord on the morning of Monday, November 16, 2020. Maggie was born April 2, 1949 and resided in Neenah. A devoted mother and grandmother, Maggie loved caring for her family, and prized her children as her greatest accomplishments. She enjoyed a life of service to others as a paramedic in her younger years, as well as working at Valhaven Nursing Home in Neenah, and volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul. With a passion for the arts Maggie displayed her talent in all sorts of crafts, floral arrangements, wreaths, and calligraphy. Maggie was also a skilled baker who took pride in her many pies and treats. Faith being a central part of her life, Maggie was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha. She loved Elvis, casino trips, movies, boating, nature, good food, good wine, good humor, and puzzles. Above all Maggie loved her little dog and companion Otis, the time spent with family and friends, and the memories that touch all of our lives. Maggie was loved dearly and will be truly missed.

She is survived by her children: Kelly Leary, Amy (Fane) Friberg, and Bobb (Amy) Leary; grandchildren: Anthony (Danielle), Mercedes, Elia, Ainen, and Riggs Leary; Seth, Amanda, and Preston Friberg; Ty Sterling, Finnegan and Madelyn Leary; siblings: Rose Edmondson, Bill Basler, Susan Konwal, and Donna Schmidt; 6 great-grandchildren, dear dog Otis, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gerda Schmidt.

A private funeral service will be held. For those wishing to watch the service live, it will be available on Trinity Lutheran Church's Facebook page (link: tiny.cc/TrinityFacebook) beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Maggie will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, memorial fund will be established.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ruth Geen
Friend
November 18, 2020
Maggie and I have been friends since high school. She was a good person and she will be missed!
Jean Quick
Friend
November 18, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Our prayers and love are sent your way.
Jennifer Seymour
Family
