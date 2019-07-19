|
Marguerite J. Van Hulst
Horicon - Marguerite J. Van Hulst, age 88, of Horicon passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her home.
Marguerite was born the daughter of Martin and Alice (Fleussus) Van Hulst on January 30, 1931 in Green Bay. Marguerite received her Masters Degree in Education and dedicated her life to educating children. She taught for over 35 years in the New Holstein, Appleton, and Horicon School Districts. She was also an accomplished author of children's literature and other texts. She wrote dozens of manuscripts and her most notable children's book, titled, Stuck In The Tub was translated into several languages. As a reading specialist, she produced a guide for teaching reading skills to children. Never idle, she was also active in getting kids to participate in theater. She was generous and gave to a variety of Catholic charities over many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. Marguerite loved her family and cherished her special relationship with her sister Kathryn.
Marguerite is survived by her sister- Sister Kathryn Van Hulst, SSND. of Elm Grove, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Coisman, and sister Mary Durnin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Hollandtown, 433 County Rd. CE, Kaukauna, WI 54130 with the Rev. Fr. Kyle Sladek presiding. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Marguerite may be directed to School Sisters of Notre Dame of Elm Grove or the .
