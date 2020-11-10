Marguerite M. "Mugs" Armstrong
White Lake WI - Marguerite M. "Mugs" Armstrong, 76, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
A public visitation will take place at St. James & Stanislaus Catholic Church, 235 Bissell St., White Lake, WI from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 17. Due to the current health pandemic, visitation will be limited to 30 people at a time in the church with all wearing masks and keeping socially distanced, with others waiting outside observing the same. A private family mass will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marguerite Armstrong's family and they will be forwarded on.
The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Press-Gazette.