1/1
Marguerite M. "Mugs" Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite M. "Mugs" Armstrong

White Lake WI - Marguerite M. "Mugs" Armstrong, 76, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

A public visitation will take place at St. James & Stanislaus Catholic Church, 235 Bissell St., White Lake, WI from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 17. Due to the current health pandemic, visitation will be limited to 30 people at a time in the church with all wearing masks and keeping socially distanced, with others waiting outside observing the same. A private family mass will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marguerite Armstrong's family and they will be forwarded on.

The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Press-Gazette.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. James & Stanislaus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved