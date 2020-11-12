Marguerite Mary "Muggs" Armstrong
White Lake, WI - Marguerite Mary "Muggs" Armstrong died Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, WI. Muggs has been preparing for her journey to meet our Lord for all of her 76 years and will surely be greeted with open arms in Heaven. She was born November 6, 1944 in Appleton, WI to the late Dave and Marie LaViolette. On June 22, 1968 she was married to her soul mate, Thomas L. "Tommy Boy" Armstrong at St. Mary's Church, Appleton WI. As a devout Catholic, Muggs was not only dedicated to attending church but also served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Altar Server when needed at either of the two churches in our Parish. She had a passion for flowers and she loved creating the monthly displays of seasonal floral arrangements for both churches in her parish community.
Holding a special place in her heart was her husband and family, especially her four boys. She taught them to play catch, cross country ski, enjoy the outdoors and to grow up to be loving fathers and husbands. Once she was done raising her young boys, Muggs enjoyed starting her own business, Muggsy's Printing, and being a part of the Appleton Papers team developing new product lines in the paper industry until her retirement. A highlight on the calendar for Muggs was to be able to spend time each year for Sister's Week. This annual get together gave them all a chance to be the forever young, fun loving and to continue writing the LaViolette story with their adventures.
Her early November birthday always signaled the fast approaching deer season in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. At the cabin, Muggs created a special gathering place for all of the hunters before and after the hunt. She enjoyed keeping the hunters well fed as well as tracking and dragging the deer out of the woods and being the ringleader in processing the venison for all to eat in the upcoming year.
A special place for Muggs was her cabin at the end of Markusen Lane in the Town of Doty. This was a place where she and Tom have been coming since 1974. In 1992, Muggs and Tom were able to build "The Cabin of their dreams" with the boys and the support of family and friends. A yearly highlight for Muggs was to make the Saturday after Christmas a standing date/extended family tradition at the cabin. A chicken booyah was held and it became a place for family and friends to gather for a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day and also to transform the backyard into a "Norman Rockwell" winter wonderland and sledding hill for the grandchildren.
Each year, when the frigid temperatures of the Wisconsin winter set in, Muggs and Tom were able to escape to the beach and soak up the sun on Fripp Island, SC. During their trips, they got to know many people in the community there and it didn't take Muggs long to list them as close, lifelong friends. Two years ago, she and Tom celebrated their 50th anniversary in South Carolina, surrounded by their immediate family and southern friends.
Muggs took after her father, Dave, with her passion and love for golf. She enjoyed nothing more than spending a beautiful day playing golf at McCauslin Brook with her friends and Tom. Matching her father, Muggs was able to hit "the right shot" twice and was able to get two holes-in-one under her belt. In September of this year, Muggs deservedly won the Senior Women's Golf Outing at McCauslin.
Muggs was a "Wonder Woman" and was never intimidated by a challenge. In her younger years she impressed all with her cracking of the cat-o'-nine-tails whip, beating the guys at the rope climb at the Fireman's Picnic and not to mention that she performed miracles packing the car.
Muggs loved her country and never missed a chance to showcase the American flag to show her pride for all too see.
Muggs is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom; their four sons she loved very much, Spencer (Jessica) Armstrong, Scott (Tanya) Armstrong, Stuart (Renee) Armstrong and Michael Armstrong; nine grandchildren, Hunter Armstrong, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mitchell Armstrong, Anna Armstrong, Jack Armstrong, Miklyn Armstrong, Camren Armstrong, Quinn Armstrong, Killian Armstrong; six siblings, Helen (Bob) Pfefferle, David (Barbara) LaViolette, Sara (Pat) Sirmon, Mary Pat (Wayne) Bass, Ruth (Greg) Hollahan and Renee (Omar) Turbi; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Jack) Brooks, Karen (Bill) Armstrong and brother-in-law Jim (Chris) Arrmstrong; many nieces and nephews.
Muggs was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann LaViolette; brothers-in-law, Robert, John and Bill Armstrong.
A public visitation will take place at St. James & Stanislaus Catholic Church, 235 Bissell St., White Lake, WI from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 17. A private family Mass will be held with Father Ed Siguenza officiating. Due to the current health pandemic, visitation will be limited to 30 people at a time in the church with all wearing masks and keeping socially distanced, with others waiting outside observing the same.
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Marguerite Armstrong's family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thanks to the extended Armstrong and LaViolette families for their love, prayers and support during these difficult times.
The Armstrong and LaViolette families gratefully extend heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and support staff at St. Mary's Hospital who helped Muggs on her journey to meet her Lord. Their care and concern was so greatly appreciated.