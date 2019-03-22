|
Mari Susan (Timm) Reichel
Combined Locks - Resting comfortably in her Combined Locks home surrounded by family and friends, Mari Timm-Reichel closed the final chapter of her life. She spent her 63 wonderful years affectionately devoted to her family, honoring her faith and loving her creator, providing her fulfillment.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Paul, and by her two dear children, Alicia McPhetridge and Daniel (Harley) Koehler and her 2-year-old grandson, Nolan Koehler; her siblings John (Jean) Timm, Jeanne (Jim) Dempsey, Marty (Cindy) Timm, Mike (Cathy) Timm, and Jackie Gyrion; Paul's mother, Joyce Reichel, who supported and guided Mari as a mother figure; she also deeply cared for her in-laws, nieces, and nephews who provided her much joy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Timm.
In her youth, she was a member of the Sole Singers, a 60-member cast of singers and guitarists and, through their spiritual and uplifting message of song. She always cherished the deep friendships that she established. Music was in her heart and she loved to share it with others. Harmony was provided by her beloved 12-string Yamaha acoustic guitar.
From librarian to bank teller to managing the closing department at Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Mari found her professional affiliation always involving helping other people. Throughout her 37 years, her devotion and drive were recognized by the Bytofs (Joyce and Otto) which led to her being assigned as manager of the John Street office (Appleton). When challenges arose, she was a willing partner within the organization to accept other roles. Most notably, a temporary management position at the Ballard Street office (Appleton) and sharing management with the Bell Street (Neenah) office. She became President of the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin in 2014.
Mari extolled the benefits of tolerance and positivity to her family and all around her. In Mari's eyes, every story deserved a happily ever after. Preparing food for others and providing them with comfort was one way of showing her love. She played with and adored her grandson and encouraged his future intellectual development whenever possible. She and Paul never missed an opportunity to share time with family and friends.
Her puppies (or babies as she called them), Chloe and Phoebe, showed her unconditional love which were a natural extension of herself after the passing of Tasha and Sadie. And in recent months, Mari was gifted with the love of two additional dogs, Misa and Nova. Mari kept a decorative sign in her living room which read "All you need is love… and a dog." To that end, she knew all the most basic tenets to a fulfilling life.
We can think of no one that knew Mari that didn't come away a better person having known her. She was surrounded in her final days by many that she held most dear. She was saddened by the grief that others were showing for her which personified her caring nature. She embodied the virtues of forgiveness and to live a life with no regrets. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate any acts of love that people were to provide go to Saving Paws, N3141 Meade St, Appleton, WI 54913.
A celebration of her life will be held at Little Chicago, N9650 Friendship Drive, Kaukauna, on Monday, March 25th, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm with a service to conclude the evening at 6:00 pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 22, 2019